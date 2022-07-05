A firefighter was hurt during one of two house fires in Fort Wayne late Monday, the city fire department said Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Blue Stone Court shortly before 11 p.m. and found fire on the back exterior of a two-story home, extending into its attic spaces and roof, the fire department said in a statement.
Crews used multiple hose lines, cut open the roof and pulled down ceilings to gain access to the fire, which was extinguished in about 40 minutes, the statement said. It said a firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
At about the same time, firefighters said they were called to a home in the 6200 block of Cordova Court, where an attached garage was on fire, and the fire was spreading to the house next door.
Firefighters protected the neighbors’ house while attacking the fire in the garage, the statement said. The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes; no one was injured.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.