A Veo representative appealed to the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday, hoping to find support opposing the mayor’s decision to terminate the scooter agreement.
Olivia Ortega, a manager with Veo, said the company has maintained communication with the city about issues and concerns, contradicting what Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Marty Bender said the day the termination was announced.
Council members said the decision was not theirs.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration announced Aug. 8 that the city’s agreement with Veo scooters would be terminated Sept. 4.
“This is a unique situation for Veo. We’ve never had a contract terminated with the city,” Ortega said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We have over 50 partnerships with cities and universities around the country, and it’s been a very unique and challenging situation for us to navigate here.”
Veo, a mobility company based in Chicago and focused on accessible transportation, has provided stand-up and seated scooters since 2019.
The company appealed the termination decision. But the city announced Thursday that the appeal was denied.
Ortega said of the 52 other locations with Veo scooters, the company has never been treated like this by a city’s administration.
“We pride ourselves on really deep partnerships with city governments all over the country,” Ortega said.
Veo’s presentation was scheduled the day the appeal was denied, but the company decided to give the presentation to the council to ask for a vote on a resolution to help keep its scooters in Fort Wayne.
Several council members stressed that the council does not have authority in this decision.
“This was completely out of our hands. While I understand that there are a lot of people, a lot of letters have come to us, we are not in the seat of the decision-maker,” Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said.
Thomas Didier, R-3rd, said he does not know what the council could do from its end, but Ortega remained hopeful.
“I certainly still think the ask still stands that they consider taking up a resolution to allow us to continue the remainder of our riding season even if the resolution is to simply urge the mayor’s administration to reconsider its decision of the termination of our permit on Sept. 4,” Ortega said.
Veo’s goal in speaking to the council was to give it a better understanding of the “open line communication that we’ve worked hard to maintain with the administration.”
After the termination, Ortega said Tuesday that more than 440 emails were sent to the mayor’s office in support of Veo.
“I hope that this discussion lends some credit to our relationship that we’ve tried to build here in Fort Wayne,” she said.
The day the termination was announced, Bender said a primary factor was Veo’s lack of help and involvement in resolving and preventing problems.
Ortega said until the last time Veo implemented a new no-ride zone and changed the curfew downtown by the city’s request July 11, the company never heard from the city again until the termination email was received Aug. 4.
“We’ve always maintained a high degree of responsiveness, particularly with the Department of the Right of Way and directly with the police department,” she said. “And I think what was most confusing and the most painful aspect of this was the lack of communication on their part.”
Ortega said it’s been a frustrating process because Veo has been upfront with solutions, but the lack of cooperation and transparency from the city about what the company can do makes it difficult to implement changes.
Before the silence prior to the termination, Ortega said there had been an open line of communication since 2019 when Veo brought scooters to Fort Wayne.
“We’re a pretty nimble company, so we’re able to make changes like a curfew or no-ride zone pretty quick,” she said. “I think for us, it comes down to feedback and understanding what’s going on from the city’s point of view.”
Eric Xayarath, the Fort Wayne Veo operations manager, said he can make those changes immediately and has been open for communication with concerns or issues.
In the last year, there was confusion over which department was Veo’s point of contact because the company started receiving requests from the police. Ortega said Veo does not report to the police departments.
“Having suggestions from an outside party into our operations led us to a lot of conflict,” Xayarath said. But he added that every suggestion from the right of way or police department eventually was resolved.
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he appreciated hearing from Veo, but ultimately supported the mayor’s decision due to safety concerns from the scooters.
Maplecrest area apartments
In other business Tuesday, the council approved 5-1 a 46-unit apartment complex to be developed on Maplecrest Road.
The developers of Evard Place Apartments already have rental units at the location but planned to build more in a second phase.
At a previous council meeting, some residents complained about unfinished projects, such as landscaping and dead trees with the current development.
In the preliminary vote, the council’s decision was tied 4-4 against approving the development. But since then, an agreement was reached between the developer, neighborhood association and the council.
The developer has to fix the problems from the first apartments by Nov. 1 along with promises for a playground to be built with the new apartments.
Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was the only council member to oppose the ordinance because of experiences with the developer. The Evard Place Apartments sit in Jehl’s district, so he has heard many of the complaints about the unfinished development.
“I cannot go forward because of my constituents on this, but (the neighbors and neighborhood association are) very grateful that this is coming to (the council) with protections for the neighborhood,” Jehl said.