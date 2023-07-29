In the Pixar film "Ratatouille," a food critic is wowed by a simple peasant dish mom used to make.
The reviewer felt an emotional connection to the meal. That's how Fort Wayne nurse Ashley Boettcher describes buying local food and produce.
"It just means more," said the 38-year-old Fort Wayne mom, who was among crowds of people on the Electric Works campus during a Local Food Week event at Union Street Market on Saturday.
"We travel all over the place, and we're always looking for unique things," Boettcher said.
She and her 7-year-old son, Elliott, and his friend, Alyssa, bought honey, coffee and specialty drinks.
"We haven't been to the crafts yet," Boettcher said.
The fourth annual Local Food Week puts the spotlight on more than 30 regional farmers and merchants. The 10-day multi-venue event began Friday and includes farm tours, cooking demonstrations, an edible scavenger hunt and other activities.
On Saturday, Union Street visitors sampled items pleasing to the palate during free food tastings.
Sandy Schmidt picked up something for her pooch, Bunny – a terrier-mix who got chauffeured around in a stroller while "mom" pushed. Bunny got a "bully stick," a chewable bone to gnaw.
"I like buying local because the dollars stay in the community," said Schmidt, a 50-something woman who visited Union Street paired up with a friend who wheeled her dog around in a stroller as well. "It's important to help the local economy."
The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is the event's organizer. Janet Katz, the group's founding director, says local foodies are pretty loyal.
"It's really about building connections and awareness," she said. "There is a trust and transparency you get when you purchase locally. You know where your food is coming from."
Indiana Grown is the state Department of Agriculture's initiative to bring attention to its farming business. The Hoosier landscape spans nearly 19 million acres of farms and forests.
More than 55,000 farming operations make Indiana the 10th largest farming state in the nation. State officials say agribusiness annually pumps at least $35 billion into Indiana's economy.
And the state is the eighth largest agricultural exporter in the nation, shipping to other countries just over $6.6 billion in crops and other products in 2021.
So, yeah, there's a lot at stake.
"When farmers grow food, they create value," said Jain Young, chief financial officer of Plowshares Food Hub, a cooperative that seeks to make healthier, higher-quality local foods available to residents.
"When you buy locally," she said, "there's a multiplier effect at play."