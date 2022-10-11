It’s official: Fort Wayne residents will see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1, with the hikes spread over 30 months.
The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company.
Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday after holding the legislation twice to allow time for a compromise between the two proposals – one from Public Works and the other from Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd.
Trash rate increases and bulk trash were the last two issues city officials had to address before officially moving on from Red River Waste Solutions. The Texas company started a seven-year contract for trash and recycling services in 2018 that ended a few years early once the city entered a transition agreement with Red River earlier this year.
GFL Environmental took over trash and recycling collection July 1, but the rate increase next year will be the first the city has seen since 2018 because of poor service provided by the previous contractor. Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy about a year ago.
Red River’s contract covered bulk items under an unlimited trash plan. GFL limits residents’ collection to one bin and three bags weekly, unless they rent a second bin for a fee.
Trash and recycling collection rates will increase by 50% plus inflation factors over the next 30 months.
The first increase is set for July 1, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
The full rate adjustment will be made in six-month increments that will be affected by inflation and other factors until July 1, 2025. Rate increases will then be assessed annually.
The city initially proposed an 18-month phase-in period for the rate increases, but Jehl proposed increasing rates over 30 months instead. Jehl said the move will save about $35 in the final year compared with the city’s original plan.
Additionally, the $2 monthly fee for an extra trash bin will increase to $4 monthly on Jan. 1.
The city will use $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds, which will allow rate increases to be delayed and will make the Solid Waste Fund solvent after having a negative balance.
Solid Waste will collect bulk trash for about $1 million a year or about 95 cents monthly per household. Before council members asked the city to pursue private providers, the department estimated it could provide the service for about 53 cents a household.
GFL was the only company to submit a bid to collect bulk trash, which would cost single-family households about $3.95 monthly for weekly bulk collection.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, opposed the city’s plan when it was initially approved last week because she doesn’t agree with the city providing its own bulk trash service. She shared concerns of residents, especially citizens who speak languages other than English, not knowing they have to call in for bulk trash removal. But Tucker joined the rest of City Council in approving the plan Tuesday.
In other business, council members continued to discuss budget proposals for city departments. Budget discussions typically lead to long meetings, but council members heard presentations from the fire department, finance department and the mayor’s office and discussed them in about 30 minutes.
City Council members are not expected to discuss the budget next week. Council members will suggest possible cuts to the budget and make final decisions at the Oct. 25 meeting.