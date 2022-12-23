The city of Fort Wayne this morning said for now garbage and recycling collection will not be interrupted even as a winter storm warning remains in effect.
Windchill temperatures are -35 degrees or more today while blowing and drifting snow continues to make traveling hazardous, prompting northeast Indiana emergency officials to discourage driving unless it is essential.
City road crews are plowing and applying treated sand, but temperatures are too cold for salt to have any impact, the city said.
The Fort Wayne Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of thoroughfares and has 18 snow routes. For more information, visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.