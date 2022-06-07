The average cost of gasoline in Fort Wayne has hit an all-time high, with regular unleaded prices inching closer to, and in some cases above, $5 per gallon.
In the past week, average prices in Fort Wayne have risen 40.9 cents per gallon, now averaging $4.91 per gallon. This is 72.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.82 higher than one year ago, according to an update from GasBuddy.
But some local stations Monday afternoon had raised the price of regular unleaded to $5.25 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy app.
Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, said he expects gas prices to continue to rise in the coming weeks, especially as it gets closer to the July 4th holiday. Fort Wayne drivers are seeing higher prices than ever before for regular unleaded, he said.
Jarmusz said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to the continued price increase, as well as imbalances between supply and demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national price per gallon has increased 26 cents in the past week, now at an average of $4.85 per gallon. This increase is 56 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and up $1.81 per gallon compared with this time last year.
“Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement. “In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumer which pushes prices of most goods higher.”
Jarmusz said the best way for drivers to save money is to make sure their vehicles are maintained and to modify the way they drive.
“That can have significant impact,” he said. “If you’re driving on the highway, stay closer to the speed limit, and if you’re driving around town, gradually build up your speed after stopping instead of accelerating hard.”