Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and 26.3 cents per gallon from a year ago,.
"The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week, as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably."