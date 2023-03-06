Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 28.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring.
"While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."