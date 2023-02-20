Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 25.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "We've seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices."
Oil prices have softened during the last week, with strong economic data leading to concern the Federal Reserve will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy, De Haan said. He said this could weaken demand heading into the peak summer driving season.