Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand," De Haan said.
He said high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road.