Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 33.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
It said the national average price of gasoline is averaging $3.64 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer."
Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average, De Haan said.
"hile it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising," he said. "It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."