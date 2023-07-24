Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 88.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we're in today since April. It's been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean."