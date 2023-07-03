Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 29.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.66.3 per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.29.3 per gallon lower than a year ago.
"Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement. "For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season's lowest average gasoline prices."