Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 66.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago but 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"But it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks barring a dramatic turnaround," De Haan said.
"Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for."