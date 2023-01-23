Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 38.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 28.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.