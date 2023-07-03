Gas prices leading up to Independence Day were more than $1.60 less expensive than what Fort Wayne residents paid at the pumps for last year’s holiday.
Gas prices averaged $3.14 a gallon Monday, which is $1.67 less than the $4.81 average many saw last year, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
The average gas price in Fort Wayne has fallen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said gas prices are at their lowest since April.
"Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy,
he said in a statement. “We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Fort Wayne‘s typical gas rate is significantly lower – about 66 cents – than the national average of $3.80 a gallon. Last year’s Fort Wayne rate was two cents higher than the national average of $4.71 a gallon.
Fort Wayne’s average gas price is also lower than some neighboring areas. Gas prices averaged Monday about $3.23 a gallon in Toledo, Ohio; $3.49 in Kalamazoo, Michigan; and $3.17 in South Bend.
The average gas price in Indianapolis was $3.28 a gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said.
De Haan said he expects prices to ramp up as consumers enter the peak of summer but thinks they could fall below $3 a gallon by the end of the year.
"At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average,” he said in a statement. “While that's good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon."
AAA Travel predicted record-breaking travel for this past holiday weekend with nearly 51 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home.