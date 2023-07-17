Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 47.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 93.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor."