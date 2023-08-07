Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 72.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago but 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that affected refineries, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Price increases should become more limited, De Haan said, "but with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead."