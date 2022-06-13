Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 32.1 cents per gallon in the last week, passing the $5 mark for the first time, GasBuddy said today.
The average price was $5.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 84.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $2.20 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today the statement said. It said the national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, De Haan said, "we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."