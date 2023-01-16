Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.
Prices in Fort Wayne are 29.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 30.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"We've seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.
"Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat."