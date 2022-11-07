The Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC will receive $45 million in new markets tax credits, Mayor Tom Henry announced today.
More than 230 community development entities applied for new markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while only 107 were awarded an allocation. This is the fourth time the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund has been awarded an allocation, bringing the total tax credit allocation awarded to Fort Wayne New Markets to $148 million.
“We’re fortunate to be in position to be awarded these important new markets tax credits through proactive and strategic work and leadership at the local level,” Henry said in a statement. “Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana are leading the way to make a lasting and meaningful difference with projects and initiatives that are helping individuals, families and businesses.”
“Community Development Entities like the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund compete for limited allocations each year,” said Sharon Feasel, director of the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund. “This latest allocation provides us with another mechanism for economic development and growth opportunities that can benefit all of northeast Indiana.”
Examples of previous projects supported by the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund include The Harrison and the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone. The Landing and Electric Works attracted tax credit allocations from multiple national community development entries in addition to the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund. In addition, that fund has helped fill financing gaps by leveraging additional investments from the private and public sectors in critical community facilities such as Byron Health Center, the Boys and Girls Club and the Rescue Mission, city officials said.
The Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund will look to us the tax credits over the next two years. Projects that could benefit from this new allocation will be announced in the coming months, officials said.
Tax credits are issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and are designed to spur investment in economically distressed areas. Community development entries are awarded tax credits based on their history and future plans to deliver significant community impact through the sale of the credits to investors. In turn the proceeds from the sale provide equity to the projects to close financing gaps while transforming communities, officials said.