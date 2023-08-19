In June 2022, Priscilla Harless had a general medical checkup and learned she was at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.
During that visit, Harless’ doctor told her she had prediabetes, a condition in which people have slightly elevated glucose levels.
“Hearing that took my breath away,” she said. “I know prediabetes is prominent in my family, but that was shocking to hear.”
At the time of her checkup, Harless was one of the 1.7 million Hoosiers to have prediabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. That’s 1 in 4 Indiana residents. According to Lancet, 1.3 billion people worldwide are projected to have diabetes by 2050.
Julia Ellingwood, nurse practitioner in the Lutheran Health Network, said the statistic doesn’t surprise her.
“With the diets people have today, I could see this,” she said, adding that food additives “aren’t helpful.”
Portion sizes have gotten larger in the last 20 years and have included more carbohydrates, which cause blood sugar to rise, Ellingwood said. People also are less active, she said.
For her patients with diabetes, Ellingwood recommends diet and exercise changes. She asks people to exercise for 150 minutes per week, a habit that she said could be started with something as small as walking 15 minutes per day.
“You don’t have to do it all at once,” she said. “You can work your way up to 30 minutes after time, but just moving is going to help so much.”
Ellingwood recommends drinking more water and less juice or soda. For those patients unwilling to give up juice or soda, she suggests choosing brands lower in carbohydrates and sugar.
People at risk for diabetes should eat more fruits and vegetables, she said. Ellingwood tells her patients to eat more berries than melon if they want fruit, because berries have a low score on the glycemic index, which measures how quickly a food can make blood sugar rise.
Emily Schroeder, endocrinologist at Parkview Health, shares Ellingwood’s sentiments. She said diabetes can be diagnosed at any age and people are most commonly diagnosed in middle age.
“But it is a growing problem in younger people recently, and we are seeing more prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes at younger ages,” Schroeder added.
She isn’t surprised that more than 1 billion people are projected to have diabetes by 2050. She said growing rates of obesity and sedentary behavior worldwide have increased the rate at which people are being diagnosed with the disease.
Although diabetes diagnoses continue to increase, Schroeder said there are preventive measures people can take. Parkview offers programs for people at risk.
“It’s been shown through a number of studies that changes both in terms of exercise or physical activity and weight loss can either decrease the progression to diabetes or even reverse prediabetes,” Schroeder said. “And there’s different ways for people to make these changes.”
Schroeder said Parkview offers diabetes education classes and one-on-one sessions with dietitians or registered nurses. The health care network also operates an endocrinology clinic where patients can receive a comprehensive assessment of their condition and a treatment plan.
“We’re also able to start patients on insulin pumps or adjust insulin pumps,” Schroeder said. “We also have a lot of patients on continuous glucose monitors, which enable a closer monitoring of their blood sugars.”
When Harless was told she had prediabetes, she looked at education programs covered by Medicare. She found a program at the YMCA and started it in August 2022.
“The program was a godsend,” Harless said. “I thought it would all be based on weight, but everything was presented as a lifestyle change.”
Lauren Martin, healthy living coordinator at the Parkview Family YMCA, said the Diabetes Prevention Program is made for people at risk for developing the disease. It’s a yearlong program in which participants are put into a cohort of eight people and learn healthy living practices.
Martin said participants go to in-person classes and meet 26 times over the course of the program, including 20 meetings in the first six months.
The goal is for people to lose 5% to 7% of their starting weight and increase their physical activity to 150 minutes per week.
“Ninety-six million people in the United States are prediabetic,” Martin said. “We want to be a program for change and help people feel healthy again.”
People have been overwhelmingly positive about the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, she said. The YMCA works with Parkview on the 12-month program.
“We’ve also heard that it’s easier than they thought it would be,” Martin added.
Harless will complete her yearlong program this month. She began noticing improvement in her health after about six weeks. She has learned new information each week, and when she returned to her doctor, she was told her health was normal.
Harless also is feeling more confident, and she learned how to keep her healthy habits strong even after her participation formally ends. The classes taught her how to change habits with the season, so she will continue eating healthy and exercising year-round.
Participants have been supportive of each other, Harless said. She has always been an introvert, but the other participants have made it easy to jump in and check on each other, and everyone is excited to hear how others are progressing.
“I am sad it’s almost over,” she said. “But I know I can do this now.
“I lost that fear that I had before, and I know what I’m doing.”