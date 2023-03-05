Navigating the bustling aisles of the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show could be slow work Sunday, but such a pace seemed to suit at least one attendee just fine – a 77-pound African spur thigh tortoise named Franklin.
With assistance from handler Justin Keefer, Franklin strolled past vendors specializing in garage doors, bathroom remodeling, air-duct cleaning, cutlery, patios and roofing, among other items, as he looped back to Indiana Wild's exhibit in the family fun area.
As Franklin's tour of the Memorial Coliseum expo hall generated attention from children and adults alike, Keefer would pause at various booths to help vendors drum up interest as the four-day show neared its end.
Becky Williamson, whose grandfather started the show, described the weekend as an amazing 50th year. She couldn't immediately provide attendance figures Sunday but said Thursday was jam packed and Friday's turnout was great despite the unrelenting rain.
The weekend was, she said, "everything I had planned for and more."
Preparations began once last year's show ended, Williamson said, adding she knew she had to make the golden anniversary as fun as possible. Along with introducing a popular mascot named Gnorm the Gnome, the show welcomed entertainment including "grillologists" Mad Dog and Merrill and Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel.
The rodent's 10th and final weekend performance attracted an audience several people deep, making it difficult to glimpse the action. The Fugate family of Garrett secured seats with an unobstructed view by arriving about an hour early.
Twiggy was the reason they attended the overall event, said the Fugates, who participated in the paid meet-and-greet opportunity with the squirrel afterward.
"I was nervous, but it was worth it," daughter Kaylee Fugate said of letting Twiggy crawl down her arm.
Other attendees, including Fort Wayne resident Emily Craig, used the event as an opportunity to research businesses for home renovation projects. Craig, who stopped by the expo hall before the evening Komets game, appreciated having an "all-in-one stop" because it was better than searching for companies online.
Similarly, vendors including The Window Doctor appreciated the chance to connect with potential clients. The Fremont-based business fielded general questions from attendees and made appointments for those wanting more in-depth information specific to their home, owner Josh Erman said.
"We like to do our business locally," he said of the show's appeal.
Williamson thanked presenting sponsor Windows, Doors & More for its longtime support, and she said it was a pleasure to help the show's charitable partner, Community Harvest Food Bank.
With attendees traveling from places including Michigan, Williamson recognized the event benefits more than just exhibitors. It also brings money to surrounding businesses, including restaurants.
"It's so much more than a home and garden show," Williamson said. "It's a community event."