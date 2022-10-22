Alyssa MacLefko was surprised Saturday to learn she’d been promoting her college’s events all wrong.
During the National Association of Campus Activities’ fall conference session titled Social Media Makeover, she learned the power of post-event sharing using video on social media and other platforms.
The Gannon University junior is in charge of marketing for the Erie, Pennsylvania, school’s Activities Programming Board. It’s her job to persuade fellow students to attend the events and performances her board brings to campus.
“I had it completely backwards in my head,” MacLefko said. “Everything I thought wasn’t working is the opposite.”
MacLefko and about 300 other students and staff from 51 colleges and universities were at the Grand Wayne Convention Center from Thursday through Saturday. The gathering was for the organization’s Mid-America region, which comprises Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Illinois.
The purpose of the conference was to introduce students and staff to the acts, speakers and events they could bring to their schools and network with other schools. About 450 people attended, including performers and their agents.
“There’s power in peer-to-peer development,” said Peter Michel, director of student involvement at Maryville University of Saint Louis.
His school has been attending Campus Activities conferences for a long time. In the eight years he’s been at Maryville, Michel has brought students to the conferences so they can learn other campus’ traditions and get new ideas to present to the more than 100 student organizations on campus.
A highlight for conference attendees is seeing comedians, musicians and hypnotists perform.
“Yes, it’s about fun. Yes, it’s about that for our campus,” Michel said. “But it’s also education.”
The students watched about 50 acts and speakers perform over the weekend, including Javier Colon, the acoustic singer-songwriter who won the first season of “The Voice.”
“It’s a mix of up-and-coming acts that are going to be famous, and it’s also acts that understand NACA’s mission to build community,” said NACA board of directors member Courtney James.
She is also director of student involvement at DePaul University.
Jason LaVasseur and The Rock Star Project, for example, promotes leadership and confidence building but won’t be a Hollywood name, she added.
James recalled seeing a pre-famous Amy Schumer perform. Also, comedian Daniel Tosh performed at a NACA conference.
MacLefko said, “I think that college students have a lot to say in what becomes popular.”
Engaging them post-pandemic, however, is harder, she said.
Jacinda Garcia, a junior from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, said that everyone was engaged in her first semester.
“Then the pandemic came, and no one wanted to do anything,” she said. The make-and-take events, where people make crafts such as pillows and design T-shirts, are more popular.
Jazmyn Gentry, a senior at Monmouth, said students like to get the materials for make-and-takes and do the projects in their room or with friends, when they can all get together. Pop-up bingo games in dining halls, which meet students where they are, have been successful, she said.
One of the things Gentry would like to bring to her campus is husband-and-wife team Jeff Mandell, who does caricatures, and Robin “Pippi” Frey, who paints names in icon-like letters. Gentry had her caricature drawn at the conference.
“People love that. I mean, look how long the lines are,” she said.
The Trending Programs Showcase featured a hypnotist and interactive game show-type acts. Michel said interactive is big with students.
Warren Harris, a freshman at University of Kentucky in Lexington, said to attract students, an activity should be “something engaging, something they can be passionate about – or just having fun.”
Catherine Webb, a junior at Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio, wants to bring motivational speakers to campus. She said some helped her in dealing with stress levels when she listened to their talks.
Some comedians have complained about not being able to perform their acts on campuses now, and Webb acknowledges it can be difficult because you don’t want to offend anyone. She says it works if comedians keep in mind: get the laugh and be inclusive.
“It’s only a joke if everybody’s laughing,” Webb said.
Comedian Derrick Knopsnyder, who was emcee for the trending showcase and identifies as a millennial, said that he performs different acts for colleges, clubs and corporate events, said he doesn’t see overt political correctness squelching comedy.
He’s been working with Campus Activities since 2016, and his act included observations about women liking pockets in their dresses and liking serial killer stories.
“Gen Z has been amazing,” Knopsnyder said. “The students are just here to have a good time.”