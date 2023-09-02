Vibrant, upbeat music filled the warm, late summer air in Shoaff Park on the city's northeast side today.
Red, white and blue balloons, traditional Filipino clothing and American and Filipino flags decorated a pavilion where about 400 people gathered to celebrate the 4th Annual Statewide Filipino American Picnic.
Christina Bangkil, one of the performers, was asked to sing the American national anthem in front of the crowd. But she was proud to do it for so many people wanting to celebrate Filipino culture with her.
"I've been practicing all morning," she said. "I was really nervous. I don't really sing it often."
Bangkil was one of the hundreds of people at the picnic – the first to take place in Fort Wayne. The group has gathered in a different city each year. The first three were in Lafayette, Mishawaka and Indianapolis.
Maria Hogle, president of the Filipino American Society of Fort Wayne, was excited to host the event in Fort Wayne.
"Hopefully, this is just the first time and not the only time," she added. "It's a little nerve-racking, but it's exciting to come together as Filipinos and connect with each other."
Philip Smith, founder of the Philippines Culture Center in Indianapolis, made the trip to Fort Wayne on Saturday. He said the first picnic was in 2018, but it had to take some years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said he was adopted from the Philippines and struggled to understand his culture growing up. He gave the opening remarks at the picnic.
"We wanted to find a way to come together to celebrate our culture, our heritage and our food," the Indianapolis resident said.
The picnic was a potluck that featured traditional Filipino food including adobo, chicharon and lechon. Adobo is a dish made from chicken or pork and seasoned with vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, bay leaves and peppercorn.
Chicharon is salted and deep fried pork rind, and lechon is roasted pig that takes about four to six hours to make.
In addition to speakers Hogle and Smith, the event featured dance groups, musicians and a fashion show featuring clothing made by Filipino designers.
Bangkil is a member of Filipino Pride, a local traditional dance group. The group dresses in traditional Filipino dancewear, which include long skirts and bright colors, and they dance to Filipino folk music.
In addition to singing the national anthem, Bangkil performed with them on Saturday.
"We just started practicing last night," the Fort Wayne resident said. "It was fun, and I think that's what matters."
Even when she isn't performing, Bangkil said she still tries to go to the annual picnic. She believes it's important to acknowledge her culture.
"This is the only time I can really taste actual Filipino food," Bangkil said, adding that she struggles to make it at home.
Wilyn Traina, Rose Hayden and Catalina Morris are all Lafayette residents who attended the picnic. Hayden said they had been planning the trip for a few weeks.
Hayden is the president of the Filipino American Society of Lafayette, and Traina is one of its board members.
"It's nice to be represented," Traina said. "Before, we felt like such a little group. It's nice to be able to showcase our culture and our roots and to show that we are from the Philippines."
Hayden said there aren't a lot of restaurants that sell Filipino food and it's difficult to find the spices and seasoning to make it, so she likes coming to the picnic every year for that.
"We can't eat it every day," she added. "This is all traditional party food, and we have to cook it on special occasions."