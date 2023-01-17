Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that possibly rekindled this morning at a vacant two-story house.
Crews said they arrived at 7:08 a.m. and found flames again damaging the rear of the structure, 2008 S. Hanna St.
Five adults safely escaped the home before firefighters arrived last night about 7:30 p.m., but a dog perished in the blaze that was under control in six minutes, officials said.
Firefighters today battled the blaze until it was under control in about an hour.
No one was injured.