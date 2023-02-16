The CEO and executive director of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority is the recipient of the Michael Carroll Community Economic Development Leadership Award, Prosperity Indiana announced Thursday.
George Guy, who leads the local housing authority, received the award that distinguishes a person who has consistently provided leadership, advocacy, support and innovation in community economic development for many years, a news release said.
“Having spent the past 25 years developing solutions to improve the quality of life for families in underserved communities, George Guy oversees a portfolio of over 4,000 public housing units, vouchers, and affordable housing units and has remained steadfast in his commitment to building programs that will lift families from poverty,” the news release said.