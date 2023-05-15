The Fort Wayne Housing Authority has captured $500,000 in federal grant money for neighborhood enhancements at the Tall Oaks Apartments and the surrounding southeast community.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $4.4 million in Choice Neighborhood Planning grants to nine communities. The housing authority is the only Indiana organization that secured funding.
The grant is expected to bring local partners together to create a comprehensive neighborhood revitalization plan for the apartment complex at Tillman and Decatur roads and the surrounding area, a news release said.
George Guy, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, said in a statement that he is looking forward to the work ahead.
“This award will provide Fort Wayne Housing Authority, the city of Fort Wayne, residents, and stakeholders an opportunity to bring the community and planning partners together to create a viable and actionable transformation plan for southeast Fort Wayne,” Guy said.
Diane Shelley, the federal department’s regional administrator, said in a statement that it’s important to invest in housing and ensure that all residents have access to grocery stores.
“We make a real difference in people’s lives,” Shelley said. “I look forward to seeing the community-driven innovations at work, revitalizing Fort Wayne neighborhoods into thriving, sustainable communities.”
The Choice Neighborhoods program has attracted private and public funding to invest more than $5 billion into historically disinvested communities.
Other communities who received a Choice Neighborhoods grant this year include Washington, D.C.; Steubenville, Ohio; Salem, New Jersey; New Orleans; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Goldsboro, North Carolina; and Flint, Michigan.