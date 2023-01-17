The Fort Wayne Housing Authority will receive $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the organization announced Tuesday.
The funds will be used by the local housing authority to create programs that help residents with their pursuits of education and employment opportunities. Education and employment “place them on a pathway to self-sufficiency,” the authority said in a release.
George Guy, the housing authority’s CEO and executive director, said in a news release that he’s excited that the organization will receive the funding.
“As the affordable housing landscape and our job market continues to evolve, we are constantly seeking new and innovative pathways to help our residents,” Guy said. “This funding will allow us to develop new programs and identify partners who can support our residents and families in meaningful ways.”
The organization provides affordable housing programs to nearly 4,000 families in Fort Wayne through the Housing Choice Voucher and other rental housing programs.
Guy said making people self-sufficient is a core goal of the housing authority.
“Ensuring our residents achieve greater levels of self-sufficiency is a fundamental part of the work we do,” Guy said in a statement. “When a resident becomes self-sufficient, we as a housing authority can increase our capacity to serve others and create a more equitable quality of life for those who call Fort Wayne home.”
For more information about the housing authority, go online to https://fwha.org/about/fwha/.