The Fort Wayne Housing Authority was recently honored with 11 awards of merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.
NAHRO provides opportunities for its member agencies to earn national recognition for housing and community development projects, programs, and services. The awards also serve as a resource for highlighting the nation’s best providers of housing and community development projects.
The Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s winning entries will be added to the NAHRO resource bank of information alongside housing and redevelopment agencies and community development departments that are involved in efforts to improve housing throughout the country.