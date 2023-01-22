With his pants covered in ice shavings, 11-year-old Collin Flowers plopped down on a Headwaters Park bench on Sunday afternoon and needlessly proclaimed he had fallen while skating – not just once but three times.
“It’s fun to go fast and race your friends,” said the boy, who visited Fort Wayne’s outdoor ice rink with a youth group from Bible Baptist Church in Huntington.
The pavilion’s roof sheltered skaters and spectators from lightly falling snow that blanketed the city in white – a striking turnabout from last week’s 50-degree temperatures.
Although officials don’t rely on Mother Nature to keep the ice in skating condition – a refrigeration unit ensures the rink can withstand some mild weather – Geoff Paddock of Headwaters Park Alliance welcomed Sunday’s wintry weather.
“It adds a little atmosphere,” he said.
Now in its 20th season, the downtown ice rink annually attracts about 25,000 to 30,000 skaters, Paddock said, noting almost 500 people visited Saturday. He said the mild January weather has contributed to a rebound in attendance, which was negatively affected by frigid weather earlier in the season, particularly around Christmas.
Paddock anticipates the venue will welcome its 500,000th skater next season.
The rink charges $3 per skate rental and either $4 or $6 admission, with the lower price charged to those younger than 14. Paddock said the low rates and lack of comparable venues nearby likely contribute to the venue’s popularity.
“We’re still open for five more weeks,” he said, noting the season ends Feb. 26.
Catherine Stafford learned to skate at the rink when she became an Indiana Tech student a few years ago. With campus about a mile away, she now tries to visit often and on Sunday brought first-time visitor Kenny Finley, a fellow student.
The pair shared the rink with families, including the Gerardots of Fort Wayne. They selected the activity for their regular Sunday Funday, said Chad Gerardot, who brought daughters Lola, 11, and Violet, 13.
Although Gerardot never lost his balance, each girl did at least once, but Lola had an excuse.
“I was trying to do turns,” she said.
Leslie Flowers, who visited with the Huntington youth group, opted to stay off the ice because she experienced too many falls the last time she laced up. She found another activity to keep her busy as the rest of her group skated.
“I’m taking pictures,” she said.