Fort Wayne International Airport celebrated today the beginning of the $70 million East Terminal Expansion and Renovation Project.
The 35,000-square-foot extension is part of the Project Gateway, which has included a similar renovation on the West Terminal, parking lot rehabilitation, expansion of the rental car return lot canopy and the Renewable Solar Energy Project, a news release said.
The East Terminal project will include relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level. It will also include the expansion of the Transportation Security Administration area, moving the airport restaurant and creating a new frequent flyer lounge. Airport users will find new public areas, including additional restrooms, expanded circulation areas and vertical transportation, such as escalators.
The project continues the airport’s commitment to accessibility with the extension of the airport’s new cane trail and more accessible counter spaces, a news release said.
Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said he’s proud of what has already been accomplished and excited to see how the continued renovations develop.
“As we continue to move toward completion over the coming years—we are ensuring that we will offer a spectacular gateway to our region and the best possible experience for travelers," Hinderman said in a statement.
Clayco, a Chicago-based company, was awarded the construction bid in December. Mead & Hunt will continue to serve as the design and architecture firm on the project, as it did for the West Terminal project.
Michael Kinder & Sons was the construction manager and builder for the West Terminal project, which was completed in May.
Mac Glinn, Clayco senior vice president and aviation business unit leader, said today’s t edition) groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone of the “challenging and exciting project.”
“Our team is laser focused on completing this project safely, on time and in a cost-efficient fashion,” Glinn said in a statement.
Clayco plans to demolish the existing interior and structural components to expand the building outwardly and vertically over the first floor. The work will expand the footprint of the building into a new East Concourse. The structural work will include selective demolition to add more space to the second floor and elevated clerestory roofs to the main terminal.
The project is expected to be completed in June 2025. More information about the project and updates are available online at fwairport.com.