Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Airport to receive state funding
The Fort Wayne International Airport will soon receive $5 million in newly approved state funding, area lawmakers announced Friday.
The funding was approved during the legislative session this year, and the State Budget Committee formally approved releasing the funds Friday, the Indiana House Republicans’ news release said. It was supported by Fort Wayne state representatives Martin Carbaugh, Dave Heine, Chris Judy and Bob Morris.
The east terminal renovation project is expected to alleviate gate capacity, baggage handling inefficiencies, inadequate security checkpoints, limited circulation space, terminal building encroachment and infrastructure issues, the news release said. The airport broke ground on the renovations in June.
The east terminal renovation project includes relocating the terminal restaurant to the second level, redesigning security checkpoints to meet updated TSA guidelines; replacing 30-year-old baggage claim devices; relocating three gates; upgrading electrical, mechanical, security and fire protection systems; and adding accessibility features and a mothers’ room.
Construction is expected to take about two years to complete. The airport recently completed its west terminal expansion project.
National wheelchair basketball comingThe Women’s and Military Division Wheelchair Basketball National Championships will be held in Fort Wayne, sponsoring organizations announced Friday.
The event will be April 26-28 at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.
The National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Turnstone and Visit Fort Wayne are hosting the event, which is the first time the nationals will be in Indiana, the news release said. Turnstone has previously hosted six regional tournaments for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
More than 300 athletes and almost 800 supporters are expected to attend the event, the news release said.
Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO, said in a statement that the organization and city have worked to create an “exceptional environment” for athletes to showcase their talents.
“Our community is renowned for its hospitality, and it has embraced adaptive sports with enthusiasm,” Mushett said. “Witnessing some of the best wheelchair basketball our country has to offer in Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse will be a highlight of the season.”
City fuel contract set for next year
Fort Wayne is expected to pay less for city vehicles’ gasoline next year, the city said in a news release Friday.
Each year, officials negotiate a contract with Lassus Bros. Inc. that locks in unleaded fuel prices for the following year. The proposed 2024 contract would set gas prices at $2.75 a gallon for city vehicles, the news release said. Currently, the city pays $2.97 a gallon.
The average gas price in Allen County on Friday was $3.84 per gallon, according to AAA.
The 2024 contract includes 756,000 gallons that will cover all city vehicles that use unleaded fuel. The contract totals almost $2.1 million.
City Council members are expected to discuss and possibly act on the contract this month.
– Journal Gazette