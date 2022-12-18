While darkness fell across Promenade Park on Sunday evening, the pavilion shone bright as about three dozen people gathered in the window-lined facility to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.
Silver balloons spelling “Happy Chanukah” – an alternative spelling of the Jewish Festival of Lights – hung against windows on either side of a nine-branched menorah.
Rabbi Levi Danow invited City Councilman Geoff Paddock to light the candle known as the shamash. That center candle is used to light the other candles during the eight days of Hanukkah, which commemorates religious freedom and the successful fight against oppression.
It is celebrated with special prayers, fried foods and a nightly menorah lighting. The latter recognizes how a one-day supply of oil – which the Jews found when recapturing the Temple in Jerusalem from Syrian-Greek occupiers – miraculously lasted eight days.
The room bustled Sunday night with lively music and attendees’ trips to the refreshments table for apple cider, doughnuts and latkes. Amid the festivities, Danow told The Journal Gazette he appreciated the city’s support and that he looks forward to working with local leaders to continue positive Jewish awareness.
Overall, Danow was pleased with the celebration’s turnout, which included Jews and non-Jews.
“Every additional person we can have an impact on is meaningful,” said Danow, of the Fort Wayne Chabad Jewish Center.
The community center, which welcomes all Jews without labels or judgment, celebrated its first anniversary last month and connects about 150 people, or about 100 households, Danow said. It aims to develop a sense of community and enhance the experience of being Jewish.
Dominique Bradford, who isn’t Jewish, said she came to the event out of curiosity.
“They’ve been very welcoming,” Bradford said, noting she came not knowing anyone at her table. “We’re friends for the night.”
Ben Cockrum accompanied his girlfriend, who is Jewish. He enjoyed seeing the lighting of the menorah, he said, noting he doesn’t share his girlfriend’s faith.
“I’m always open to learn,” he said.
Along with light-up dreidel necklaces, the event offered booklets about Hanukkah. The literature explains how the menorah brings light into homes and radiates onto the street – a message about goodness and kindness that Danow reiterated.
With one good deed at a time, he said, “we can change the whole world.”