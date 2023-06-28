Some Fort Wayne City Council members said they didn't like voting in favor of buying a Harrison Street property for $30,000, which was above its appraised value. But they wanted to honor a budget they approved two years ago.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Tuesday that he doesn't like the city’s trend of purchasing property for more than market price.
The lot was the last parcel of land the city didn’t own in the area from the former Schaab Metals at 1216 S. Harrison to Third Street, and it was the second property purchase since April. The city plans to choose a developer to build something to complement the nearby proposed Riverfront development.
Jehl said by paying more, the city is driving up costs. But he and council members who voiced similar concerns approved the deal because they set aside Riverfront Local Income Tax Fund money for land acquisition in the 2022 city budget.
Jehl said he couldn’t vote no, which would go against a decision he made two years ago.
City Council voted 7-2 for the purchase with Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, in opposition.
Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, said the city will recoup costs when property taxes increase.
Ensley said large developments usually receive financial help from the city, such as property tax abatements.
Ensley added that he will be surprised if Fort Wayne makes back the cost in the first two years.