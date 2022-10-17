The Fort Wayne Street Department will begin collecting leaves in the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods beginning Oct. 31.
This year’s leaf pick-up will run through Dec. 16, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly.
Schedule
This year’s leaf pick-up schedule is:
South neighborhoods:
Oct. 31-Nov. 4,
Nov. 28-Dec. 2
North neighborhoods
Nov. 7-11, Dec. 5-9
Central neighborhoods:
Nov. 14-18, Dec. 12-16
There will be no leaf collection Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.
Daily updates
To keep residents informed of any changes, the city will provide leaf collection updates daily before 3 p.m. at www.cityoffortwayne.org/leaves.
The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day.
A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page.
Also, residents may call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.
Guidelines
Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by 7 a.m. Monday on the collection week.
The city also asks residents to remember these rules:
• Don’t put leaves in trash or recycling carts.
• Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the city code and can result in a fine.
• Don’t place leaves in the street.
• Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.
• Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.
Bagging option
Those who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience can use the biodegradable bag system.
Residents with bagged leaves are asked to place them at the curb, then call 311 to schedule a pick-up.
Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2022, weather permitting.