Fort Wayne is one of the 25 cheapest places to live in the U.S., according to a list by Kiplinger that also includes Kokomo.
Fort Wayne's cost of living is 13.7% below the U.S. average, Kiplinger said in an article. The median household income is $57,693, though, compared to the U.S. median of $64,994. The median home value is $138,200 compared to $229,800 nationally.
Kiplinger is a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, including through its website and email newsletters.
"The Fort Wayne metro area offers an enviable combination of affordability and amenities," Dan Burrows wrote in his Kiplinger article, which was posted Sunday. "Not only does this northeastern Indiana city host a collection of pleasant and quiet neighborhoods, but it also boasts a thriving arts scene with year-round festivals and events. The annual Three Rivers Festival is just one such family-friendly summertime favorite."
Kiplinger compiled its rankings based on the Council for Community and Economic Research's calculations of living expenses in 267 urban areas. It then narrowed the scope to focus on metro areas with at least 50,000 residents. The council's Cost of Living Index measures prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services. Those would include going to a movie or getting your hair done at a salon, Kiplinger said.