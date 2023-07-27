A 29-year-old accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to a lower-level child molesting charge.
Jesse Snyder of Fort Wayne was originally charged with three top-level felony child molesting charges and faced up to a 120-year sentence. But a plea agreement offered by Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Haley Scribner allowed him to plead to a single lower-level felony child molesting charge for a six-year prison sentence.
Snyder is accused of engaging in several sex acts with the child on multiple occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Todd Garman. Multiple witnesses described witnessing the sexual activity themselves or actions that made them believe Snyder and the victim were involved.
When police interviewed Snyder, he said the child had flirted with him previously, records show. Snyder said his girlfriend had even pointed it out.
"You need to get off my boyfriend, you're 12 years old," Snyder recounted his girlfriend saying, according to court records. "My boyfriend is 20 something, you're gonna get him a case."
Snyder told police he would hang out with the girl's stepsister sometimes, records show. He then made a comment about the child he is accused of molesting.
"She's 12 years old, and she's out here smoking weed and drinking," Snyder said.
Snyder, when asked by Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns what made him guilty of child molesting, read from his charging information. He provided no further detail of his guilt.
The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27. At that time, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will decided whether to accept or reject the agreement.
If Gull rejects the deal, Snyder's original plea of not guilty will be reinstated.