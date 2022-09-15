A Fort Wayne was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition after a three-day trial in Northern District of Indiana federal court.
Henry E. Underwood, 28, was acquitted by a jury in the shooting homicide of popular football coach Terrance Miles. That verdict came in Allen County Superior Court on in Oct. 4, 2020, and the defense argued a man with Underwood, Jaevin Bowie, had done the shooting.
The federal guilty verdict came Thursday. His sentencing will be scheduled by a separate order of the court, according to a press release form the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Indiana.
Underwood had the gun and ammunition on him Dec. 30, 2019. Fort Wayne police officers went to a residence on Monroe Street in reference to a complaint of vandalism by gunfire, according to the criminal complaint filed in court. Officers saw the front of the home had several bullet holes and that the bullets entered the home, and investigators collected four 9 mm shell casings from the scene.
One person in the home had a leg wound caused either by a bullet or by glass shattered during the shooting.
Witnesses said Underwood and a woman came to the door, Underwood having a handgun under his coat and an extended magazine protruding from the coat. He argued with someone at the door, then the person he argued with shut the door.
A witness said his ex-girlfriend had threatened to kill Underwood.