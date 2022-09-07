Police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Fort Wayne man accused of having a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit during a 2021 crash that left another man with ongoing pain and medical problems.
Michael Edward Kimmet, 45, was charged with three felonies for the April 12, 2021, crash. The highest felony was causing serious bodily while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which carries a sentence of one to six years.
He’s also charged with two counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and each carries a sentence of six months to 18 months. The red Honda Accord Kimmet drove could be considered a deadly weapon in the manner it is used, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Prosecuting Investigator Christina Fosnaugh.
Court documents said a blood draw showed that Kimmet had a blood alcohol level of 0.32%. Indiana’s legal limit is 0.08%.
Kimmet was driving north on Interstate 69 near the 314 mile marker at 3:18 p.m. Witnesses said he was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed when he hit the driver’s side rear bumper of a white Chevy Avalanche in the middle lane, the probable cause affidavit said.
The Avalanche’s driver said the impact pushed his vehicle into a semi, which caused the Avalanche to flip onto the driver’s side and skid on the pavement.
The vehicle flipped upright again, and the driver was able to slow down and stop, court records state. The truck driver was uninjured and pulled off the road.
The Avalanche driver described his pain on the scene as greater than a 10 and later told investigators he believes his vehicle’s seat broke during the crash, causing him to bounce around inside the vehicle. He missed seven weeks of work, was unable to drive, had to wear a neck brace and had knee surgery, court records state.
He continued to have pain for more than a year after the accident and has numbness in his shoulder that goes down his arm. He told investigators his injuries might require fusion surgery in his neck.
Kimmet wasn’t in Allen County Jail as of Tuesday evening, jail personnel said.