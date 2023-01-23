A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday for allegedly shooting a handgun out a car window while he livestreamed it on social media.
Devin J. Weaver, 19, is charged with unlawful carrying of handgun with a prior felony conviction in the last 15 years and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous person with a prior conviction. Each charge carries a sentence of one to six years if he’s convicted.
Weaver is also charged with felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanors – unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
Fort Wayne police became aware of Weaver’s livestreaming on Instagram about 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. One officer knew the account belonged to Weaver and recognized him in the video,
The officer then saw Weaver point a Glock pistol out the vehicle window and shoot it in an area with homes and buildings.
In the video, Weaver told the driver, “One more shot before we get downtown.” He fired twice more out the car window in a heavily populated area, court records said.
When the car stopped, the officer was able to identify a CVS sign, only one of which is open at 1 a.m. Weaver continued to livestream while inside the drugstore, setting the phone down so it would record the Glock’s grip sleeve and an extended Magpul magazine in his pocket, court documents state.
The suspect then slid the gun out of his pocket to display it in the video, and the officer noticed a distinctive gray slide.
Police cars arrived at the CVS while Weaver and the driver exited the store, court records state. Weaver asked someone in the car to unlock it before quickly sitting down and saying, “tell them you’ve got a Constitutional right to carry.”
Police found a gun resembling the one Weaver had in the video under a seat in the car, and it had 25 rounds in it, according to court records. The magazine held 27 rounds, while the Glock is capable of holding one in the chamber.
After an officer performed a pat down on Weaver, he refused to get into the police vehicle when directed to. It required multiple officers to force him in, court records state.
Weaver’s previous convictions include felony possession of a narcotic drug in 2022 and unlawful possession of a dangerous firearm in 2018, the probable cause affidavit said.
The probable cause affidavit does not state whether anyone was injured in the shootings.
As of Monday afternoon, Weaver was being held in Allen County Jail without bail. That’s because of a probation violation on a domestic battery conviction from June 16, according to jail personnel.
No court dates or initial hearing for Weaver were listed on electronic court records.