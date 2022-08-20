A Fort Wayne man who allegedly ran an SUV off the road in downtown Fort Wayne and killed the vehicle’s passenger was angry at the driver, according to court records.
Richard L. Schlatter, 45, of the 1600 block of Steup Avenue in Fort Wayne, now faces two to 12 years in prison for felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, as well as six months to 18 months for felony leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and up to a year for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
The charges were filed Thursday for the crash that happened at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 17, 2021, at West Washington Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. A warrant has been issued for Schlatter’s arrest. No bond amount is listed in online court records.
Minutes before the SUV crashed in 2021, Fort Wayne police received calls about a green vehicle and a white van chasing each other downtown and driving up on sidewalks. Callers then reported that the green SUV, a 1999 Subaru Forester, hit a tree and had two people in it, one apparently dead.
Robert “Bobby” Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene. An Allen County coroner’s report from April 2021 listed the cause as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death as accidental.
The driver, Albert Eccard, told police that Schlatter had hit the vehicle with a “pit maneuver,” causing Eccard to spin out and lose control. He knew it was Schlatter because they’d been friends for 20 years and roommates once, and he recognized Schlatter’s white Chevy Astro Van with lettering.
Schlatter used it for his business, Mobile Mechanic Van.
Eccard was driving the SUV to St. Joseph Hospital because Koenig had been stabbed, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. Matthew Wilson of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Eccard had taken Koenig to retrieve a phone at a location not named in the probable cause affidavit, and that visit devolved into an altercation.
After being stabbed, Koenig called 911 while Eccard drove. During the drive, Eccard saw in his rear-view mirror Schlatter trying to ram him, court documents said. Because of the crash, Eccard had his neck, back and several ribs broken.
Four surveillance cameras on the south side of the Allen County Public Library downtown recorded the crash. Police investigators found paint from the Subaru on the Chevy and vice-versa.
Eccard told police that Schlatter was jealous because of a car issue and the relationship he had with Schlatter’s mother, who later told police that her son was mad that she sold the Subaru to Eccard.
At a police interview two days after the crash, Schlatter denied he had been there and said he was working on customers’ vehicles. He called Eccard a “thief and a junkie” and accused Eccard of stealing from him, impregnating his sister and getting his sister hooked on heroin, court documents said.
Schlatter also told police that the Subaru had been at his home for a long time, and he did a lot of work on it before his mother sold it to Eccard.