A Fort Wayne man charged with murder connected to a June shooting appeared in court Thursday morning.
Nicholas Steward, 23, was charged Aug. 23 with the murder of 23-year-old Mattie Marie Wilson. Steward was also charged with attempted murder, battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery.
Prosecutors also filed a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the alleged offenses. In addition to Wilson, Steward has been accused of shooting three unnamed victims who survived.
Witnesses told police about a confrontation leading up to the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Matthew Cline. The confrontation began with a party in the 2000 block of Greentree Court, southeast of downtown.
The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. June 25, court records said. Six hours later, police had an anonymous tip that showed who they believe was Steward at the party with a handgun sticking out of his pocket.
Steward was wearing a Notre Dame Fighting Irish sweatshirt – matching the witnesses’ description of the shooter, court records said. Officers later used the video to identify Steward as a suspect using a photo in a police database.
Witnesses said the shooter began firing a gun with a green laser light shortly after one of the victims arrived at the party, court records said. Police later recovered three .22-caliber and 18 9 mm shell casings from the scene.
One witness, identified as Wilson’s brother, told police he saw Steward pull out his gun and point a green laser at one of the surviving victims, court records said. Shots rang out soon after.
Another witness, the sister of one of the unnamed victims, said she arrived at the same time as her brother, court documents said. She said Steward was upset and a woman was restraining him.
“I don’t (mess) with you,” Steward told one of the victims, according to three witnesses.
The unnamed victim’s sister told police it seemed like Steward started the confrontation, court documents said. She said Steward was “trippin’ ” before the shooting and threatened to kill Mattie Wilson over a love triangle.
After the shooting, Wilson’s mother arrived at the scene.
“(Mattie’s) blood is on my hands,” the mother told police she overheard Steward say.
Surviving victims had injuries such as liver and spine lacerations and spine and rib fractures. Wilson died of a gunshot wound that struck an artery.
When police interviewed Steward on Aug. 23, he told them he felt threatened by one of the surviving victims, whom Steward shot four times, court documents said. Steward told police he thought some of his bullets might have struck Wilson and that her death was his fault.
“I didn’t have to shoot,” Steward told police.
Steward’s next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18, when a trial date is expected to be set.