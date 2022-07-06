A Fort Wayne man accused of trying to run down a police officer with his SUV while leading a high-speed chase from Auburn to Fort Wayne now faces multiple charges.
While allegedly driving toward the New Haven officer at high speed, Mark Eric Lane, 65, was shot at six times Saturday by two New Haven officers.
Pending charges listed against Lane in online court records include three felonies: criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, and resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury. Each felony carries a sentence of six months to two years and six months.
Pending charges also include two misdemeanors: striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.
Lane was released from Allen County Jail on his own recognizance Tuesday, online court records said.
On Wednesday, the New Haven Police Department identified the officers involved in the shooting as Sgt. Landon Sell, who’s been with the department five years, and Officer Michael Doughty, who’s been with the department for a year and a half.
Both are on administrative leave, a standard practice when officers are involved in a shooting, New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken said.
The department reviewed video from the officers’ body cameras and is investigating. The Indiana State Police are conducting a parallel investigation of the chase. It’s a common practice for state police to conduct a neutral investigation when another agency has used force, especially with a firearm, said Sgt. Brian Walker, a district spokesman for state police.
Lane’s chase started at 6:57 p.m. in DeKalb County near the 332 mile marker of Interstate 69, court records said. An Auburn police officer who contacted Fort Wayne police for help said he tried to stop Lane’s black 2007 Mercedes GL450 for speeding.
Lane allegedly reached 117 mph when he crossed into Allen County around 7 p.m. and was driving at 100 mph after he passed the intersection of State Boulevard and Maysville Road on the east side of Fort Wayne, court records said. Fort Wayne officers had joined the chase.
New Haven police were alerted that Lane was heading their way, driving east on Lake Avenue. Sell and Doughty parked their squads to clear traffic out of the Maplecrest Road and Lake intersection, and Doughty went to look for his stop sticks, devices used to puncture tires and slow vehicles.
About 7:15 p.m., Sell saw Lane’s vehicle coming with Fort Wayne police vehicles in pursuit. Lane stopped the Mercedes abruptly west of the intersection and put his hands in the air, then put the left hand out the window and extend his middle finger at Sell before putting his hands back on the steering wheel, according to court records.
Sell pulled his duty firearm and pointed it at Lane to make a traffic stop. He saw Lane turn the steering wheel toward his direction, heard the vehicle rev and saw the front go up, indicating it was accelerating quickly, documents said.
Doughty heard Sell yell stop and saw Lane accelerate towards Sell, court records said. Sell said he walked backward to his vehicle and was in fear of being pinned between the vehicles. He fired three shots at the vehicle, and Doughty fired three shots as the SUV went past him. None of the bullets hit Lane.
A review of body cam footage upholds the officers’ stories, court documents said.
At 7:17 p.m., Lane pulled into his driveway in the 7500 block of Scarlet Court and left his vehicle. He moved aggressively toward officers, one of the probable cause affidavits in Lane’s files said.
Lane didn’t comply when officers told him to get on the ground. When a K9 officer was let loose to apprehend Lane and bit him, he swung the dog with force, hitting his vehicle with the dog, which dropped to the ground, court documents said.
Lane attempted to get to his home as officers tried to subdue him, and when the dog bit him again, Lane dropped on the K9 officer and put pressure on the dog’s neck, court records said.
While officers tried to arrest Lane, he ripped off one of the body cams while resisting.
Afterward, he was bleeding from injuries and caused at least one officer to bleed from bruises.
After being read his Miranda rights, Lane allegedly said he was aware of being chased but refused to stop because he wasn’t speeding and he didn’t want a citation because his license was suspended. He added that he believed if he fled long enough, police would stop pursuing him.
Lane also faces preliminary charges of disregarding a stop sign, disregarding an official traffic control device, operating with expired plates and speeding – all infractions.