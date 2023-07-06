A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man will spend 18 years in prison for raping and molesting his girlfriend's children after facing an up to 179-year sentence for his nine original charges.
Aine Noh was charged in January with two counts of rape, three counts of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism and sexual battery.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull accepted a plea agreement today that allowed Noh to plead guilty to two felonies, rape and child molesting, for an 18-year sentence.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns accepted the agreement in June, despite rejecting the deal in May after Noh would not admit raping one minor and molesting another.
In May, Noh told Keirns that the two victims, the teenage and pre-teen daughters of a woman he was dating, wanted to have sex with him. However, Noh admitted filming one of the assaults without permission.
At that time, Keirns said he would not accept the agreement because the defendant did not provide a factual basis for the assaults.
“I didn’t hear a factual basis for rape,” Keirns said, “I heard it for consensual sex.”