A 36-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing an attempted murder charge after his pregnant girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with nearly 50 puncture wounds and a broken nose.
Charges stemming from the May 25 stabbing were filed against Daniel Rodgers-Conwell Tuesday. He faces a charge of attempted murder and two counts of domestic battery.
Authorities have issued a warrant for Rodgers-Conwell's arrest, and as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, he had not yet been booked into the Allen County Jail.
The victim, who said she was then 10 weeks pregnant with Rodgers-Conwell's baby, came to the hospital with several lacerations to her head, arms and right knee, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff's Cpl. Keith Wallin. She also had a stab wound to the chest that punctured her lung.
Initially, the victim said she did not know her attacker, according to court records. She said an unknown man came into the apartment and stabbed her with scissors and a knife.
However, her mother called the police to report that the victim said it was Rodgers-Conwell who battered her, court records show. The mother told police the victim said Rodgers-Conwell stabbed her with scissors and a knife and hit her several times in the head with a lamp.
When police told the victim about the conversation, she denied Rodgers-Conwell was the attacker.
“He didn’t do it,” she told police according to court records.
After speaking with her mother, the victim later told police that Rodgers-Conwell was the perpetrator, court documents show. She told police she lied because Rodgers-Conwell told her he would kill her if she told anyone he did it.
“She believed him as he spent from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. trying to kill her,” Wallin wrote in his report. “She agreed not to tell so she could go to the hospital and get her wounds attended to.”
Nurses at the hospital where the victim was admitted for several days told Wallin they could not give him a condition for the unborn baby because they needed to put in a chest tube in the victim to help her breathe before they could schedule an ultrasound, according to court records.
Police interviewed Rodgers-Conwell early in the investigation after he showed up at the scene of the attack while officers waited for a search warrant, court documents show. Rodgers-Conwell told police he was not at the home during the attack but returned to take the victim to the hospital.
Rodgers-Conwell consented to having photos taken of his injuries and clothing, as well as giving a DNA sample, according to court records. But when officers pressed him about his role in the stabbing, Rodgers-Conwell requested an attorney and ended the interview.
His blood-stained clothes were taken as evidence.
Rodgers-Conwell was not detained at that time because the victim had not yet cooperated with investigators, according to court documents.