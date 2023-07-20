A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography on Thursday in hopes of receiving a prison sentence limited to six years.
David Knezevich is accused of possessing two videos and four photos of children engaged in sex acts with other children, adult males and a dog, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Brandon Davenport, a detective with the Indiana State Police.
Prosecutors offered Knezevich a plea deal, which isn't official unless a judge accepts it. In exchange for pleading guilty as charged, Knezevich would be sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years on probation.
Police became aware of Knezevich after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children revealed an account belonging to him sent a video of a 13-year-old girl being sexually abused, court records show. After obtaining a warrant, police found a second video of two prepubescent girls engaged in sex acts.
The second video appears to be from a broadcasting platform. The app purports to "(create) authentic connections between people as one of the world's most popular live video broadcasting platforms."
The more than 30-minute long video shows the two children reading the screen and appearing to take directions, according to the affidavit. However, police could not determine what the girls were saying because it was in a foreign language.
Police also found four photos of one child who appeared to be younger than 14 years old naked and performing sex acts with an adult male and a dog, records show.
Charges were filed against Knezevich in December. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18.
At that time, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will determine whether to accept or reject the agreement. If Zent rejects it, Knezevich will be allowed to reinstate his plea of not guilty.