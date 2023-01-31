A Fort Wayne man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly raping a woman and offering to give her $1,000 and his vehicle to not report it.
Oscar Sanchez-Ramirez, 30, has been charged with felony rape and sexual assault. He had not been booked into the Allen County Jail as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A woman reported to police that she and a friend went to Sanchez-Ramirez's home after meeting him at a night club in July. When she went into the bathroom, Sanchez-Ramirez followed her and refused to leave when the woman asked him to, she said. He instead offered to turn his back to her while she used the bathroom, court records said.
When she began to use the bathroom, Sanchez-Ramirez turned around and watched her, the woman said. Sanchez-Ramirez then allegedly grabbed her and threw her onto the floor as the woman asked him what he was doing and pleaded for him to stop, court records said.
The woman, who reported the rape to police the day it happened, said she continued to ask Sanchez-Ramirez to stop and to let her go throughout the assault, court records said.
Police interviewed Sanchez-Ramirez about a week later. Sanchez-Ramirez told police that the woman asked him to follow her to the bathroom and that she agreed to have sex with him in exchange for a gold necklace he was wearing, court records said.
The woman’s friend told police that Sanchez-Ramirez told her the victim was crying while they had sex. A few days later, Sanchez-Ramirez asked the witness if he could give her $1,000 and his vehicle to give to the victim “for her to ‘shut up,’” court records said.