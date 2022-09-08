An arrest warrant for a murder charge was issued Thursday for a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a woman in the back of the head Dec. 5 as she was driving away.
Nathaniel Martin, 19, of the 4500 block of Weisser Park Avenue faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of the slaying of 20-year-old Ayania Coker. He’s also been charged with felony assisting a criminal, which carries a sentence of one to six years.
About 3 p.m. Dec. 5, Coker left the Sunoco City Mart at Oxford Street and Holton Avenue, driving a silver Saturn north on Reed Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Surveillance video showed that a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates circled the lot while Coker’s car was there and then followed her when she left.
A passenger in Coker’s car told police that as soon as Coker turned the Saturn east on Eckart Street, he heard six or seven shots. When she yielded to traffic at South Anthony Boulevard, he told her to keep driving.
Then the back window shattered, and he saw her eyes roll back into her head, court records said.
Police responded to a call about a crash and shots fired near Eckart and Euclid Avenue. They found Coker with a bullet in the back of her head, her car crashed into a parked pickup truck.
Coker’s passenger told police she might have been targeted because of people she socialized with.
The Fusion was registered to Martin, who’s a known member of Black Mafia Gang, which was in a feud with Black Star Gangstaz, the affidavit said.
One witness told police that they heard the shots and looked out the window. They saw Martin, with his dreadlocks, hanging out of the Fusion’s passenger window with something in his hand.
Surveillance and doorbell videos along the route showed the Fusion chasing the Saturn at high speed, and one showed a shooter hanging out the Fusion window, according to court documents.
Police located the Fusion in front of a known Black Mafia Gang house, court documents said. Officers stopped it and a black Chrysler 200 as they pulled away, and Martin was in the Chrysler.
The person driving the Fusion told police he was employed as a handyman by Martin and has been asked to drive the Fusion and take a backpack with him.
Two cellphones were taken from people in the Chrysler, one phone belonging to Martin, documents said.
An investigation of Martin’s cellphone found it was near the area of the homicide at the time of the crime, and the other man’s phone was in similar locations the entire day on Dec. 5, records said.