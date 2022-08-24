An infant had a skull fracture and bruising around his face after a weekend with his father, who now faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Bryce A. Kreider, 22, of the 3600 block of Blueridge Lane in Fort Wayne, faces three to 16 years in prison if he’s found guilty. He has no trial date set yet. However, Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull set Kreider’s next hearing for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
Gull also assigned Kreider a public defender at his Tuesday initial hearing and ordered him put on monitored conditional release. Kreider had posted $10,000 bond, which was listed in court records as received Monday. The Allen County prosecutor’s office filed the felony charge against him Friday.
The extent of the boy’s injuries were discovered Dec. 13, after his mother took the infant to a hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Todd Battershell. She was concerned because the child was vomiting when fed after he was returned to her.
Kreider told the child’s mother that bruising around his right cheek and mouth were from the child hitting himself with a tambourine, court records said. He later said the child also fell two or three times from his swing, making the bruising worse.
However, he told the mother the falls from the swing happened Friday night and then changed that to Saturday morning, she told police. Medical personnel told police the injuries weren’t consistent with how Kreider said they happened.
The mother’s sister told police that when she lived with Kreider, the mother and their child, she heard Kreider say more than once that if the mother didn’t “shut that kid up, he would strangle him,” the probable cause affidavit stated. She said he also hit her 8-year-old but didn’t report it.
When interviewed by police, Kreider said the child was in good health when he went to sleep Dec. 10 but woke up the next day with bruises all over his face. Kreider admitted to police that he’d grabbed the child by the face and squeezed but didn’t mean to hurt him.
He also said that while he was preparing a bottle, he heard a scream and found the child lying on the concrete floor of Kreider’s bedroom, court documents said. Under questioning, Kreider told police the former roommate was right and he threatened to strangle the child before “but I never did.” He was frustrated with the baby spitting his bottle out, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Also during questioning, Kreider admitted that when the other woman was a roommate, he struck her child in the back of the head because he “was acting up.”